PSEB recommends Yogendra Shukla for HOCL's Director Finance post

The government's headhunting body PSEB has recommended NTPC's DGM Yogendra Prasad Shukla for the post of Director Finance at Hindustan Organic Chemical Limited.

Shukla, at present, is serving as a Deputy General Manager (DGM) in the finance department of NTPC's 1,760 MW Thermal Power Project located in Tanda, Uttar Pradesh.

According to a notification of the Public Sector Enterprise Selection Board (PSEB) dated January 7, it has ''recommended Yogendra Prasad Shukla for the post of Director (Finance), HOCL''.

The interview for the post was held on the same date.

As per the process, the name of the selected candidate would go to the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) for final approval.

Headquartered in Mumbai, state-owned HOCL is into manufacturing organic chemicals used in industries like fertiliser, pharma, and rocket fuel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)