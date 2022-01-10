Left Menu

TCS shares price surge over 3 percent on buyback proposal

The share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT firm, surged over three percent on Monday after the company announced that its board will consider buyback of shares at a meeting scheduled to be held in January 12.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 11:57 IST
TCS shares price surge over 3 percent on buyback proposal
Share price of India's largest IT firm surged on Monday after the announcement of buyback proposal. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT firm, surged over three percent on Monday after the company announced that its board will consider buyback of shares at a meeting scheduled to be held in January 12. TCS started the trading on Monday at Rs 3974, which is 3.09 percent higher from its previous session's close at Rs 3854.85. TCS surged to a high of Rs 3979.90 in the morning trade.

At around 11.35 am on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) the share of TCS was trading at Rs 3884.55, which is Rs 29.70 or 0.77 percent higher from its previous session's close at Rs 3854.85. The share price of India's largest IT firm surged on Monday after the announcement of the buyback proposal.

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company, at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022," TCS said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Friday. The company had made the share buyback proposal announcement after the closing of trade on Friday. Monday was the first trading session after the company's announcement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022