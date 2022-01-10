TCS shares price surge over 3 percent on buyback proposal

The share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT firm, surged over three percent on Monday after the company announced that its board will consider buyback of shares at a meeting scheduled to be held in January 12. TCS started the trading on Monday at Rs 3974, which is 3.09 percent higher from its previous session's close at Rs 3854.85. TCS surged to a high of Rs 3979.90 in the morning trade.

At around 11.35 am on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) the share of TCS was trading at Rs 3884.55, which is Rs 29.70 or 0.77 percent higher from its previous session's close at Rs 3854.85. The share price of India's largest IT firm surged on Monday after the announcement of the buyback proposal.

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company, at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022," TCS said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Friday. The company had made the share buyback proposal announcement after the closing of trade on Friday. Monday was the first trading session after the company's announcement. (ANI)

