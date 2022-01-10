Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields hold near multi-year peaks with eyes on cbanks

"Bond yields are likely to continue to be driven by investor expectations on the start, the speed and the length of the Fed's rate-hike cycle and possible quantitative tightening scenarios," UniCredit strategists wrote in a note to clients. Investors are also digesting euro zone inflation numbers, following data showing December consumer prices at another record high.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 10-01-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 14:24 IST
Euro zone bond yields hold near multi-year peaks with eyes on cbanks
  • Country:
  • Italy

Euro zone bond yields clung to recent peaks on Monday, with benchmark German government borrowing costs holding near 2-1/2-year highs, as expectations for Federal Reserve policy tightening kept global debt markets on edge. Euro area bonds sold off heavily last week after minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed some policymakers wanted to move even faster to tighten policy. A strong U.S. December inflation report, due on Wednesday, could raise the pressure for the Fed to rise rates as soon as March.

A Reuters poll predicts consumer prices have risen 7% year-on-year last month, up from 6.8% in November. "Bond yields are likely to continue to be driven by investor expectations on the start, the speed and the length of the Fed's rate-hike cycle and possible quantitative tightening scenarios," UniCredit strategists wrote in a note to clients.

Investors are also digesting euro zone inflation numbers, following data showing December consumer prices at another record high. European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said on Saturday rising energy prices may force the ECB to stop "looking through" high inflation and act to temper price growth, particularly if the green transition proves inflationary.

By 0800 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was almost flat on the day at -0.032%, having risen as far as -0.031% last week, its highest since May 2019. Italy's 10-year yield was up 1.2 bp to 1.33%, a new high since July 2020.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields continued trending up, rising 3.6 bps to a new two-year high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022