Left Menu

CreditAccess Grameen GLP grows 18 pc to Rs 14,587 cr in Dec

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 14:27 IST
CreditAccess Grameen GLP grows 18 pc to Rs 14,587 cr in Dec
  • Country:
  • India

Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen on Monday said its consolidated gross loan portfolio (GLP) increased 18.4 per cent to Rs 14,587 crore in December 2021.

The lender has announced its business numbers, including of its subsidiary Madura Microfinance (MMFL), for the month of December.

These are provisional unaudited numbers, a release said.

GLP of CreditAccess Grameen rose 19.4 per cent to Rs 12,180 crore and that of MMFL grew 13.6 per cent to Rs 2,407 crore.

The consolidated disbursements stood at Rs 1,845 crore last month compared to Rs 1,505 crore in November 2021.

CA Grameen's disbursements improved to Rs 1,485 crore in December as against Rs 1,237 crore in the previous month.

MMFL disbursed Rs 360 crore of loans in December compared to Rs 268 crore in November.

On a consolidated basis, 90,505 new borrowers were added in December as against 59,930 in November.

Collection efficiency at CA Grameen improved to 98 per cent from 97 per cent in November 2021, the release said.

Collection efficiency at MMFL improved to 91 per cent compared to 89 per cent in November.

Asset quality at CA Grameen saw an improvement in all the buckets during the month.

Portfolio At Risk 0 (PAR 0) stood at 6.8 per cent (vs 9.1 per cent in November 2021), PAR 30 at 5.6 per cent (vs 7.4 per cent in November), PAR 60 at 4.8 per cent and PAR 90 at 4.2 per cent in the month under review.

CA Grameen wrote off Rs 134.9 crore of loans in December. Consolidated branch network grew 14.7 per cent year-on-year to 1,593 branches in the month, the microlender said.

It opened 204 new branches in the calendar year 2021, primarily across newer markets, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022