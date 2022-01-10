Regenerative Medicine: Innovation & Innovators leading online scientific event by IASRM in this pandemic

New Delhi (India), January 10 (ANI/PNN): IASRM have organised a one-day scientific online event on Regenerative Medicine: Innovation & Innovators dated 8th January 2022, in which world-leading doctors and scientist shared their work journey and experience. Some of the leading speakers Dr Manjula Anagani (Padmashree Awardee Gynaecologist), Dr Sharda Jain, Dr Red M Alinsod, Dr Carolyn De Lucia, Dr Alex Bader, Dr Rashad Haddad, Dr Rahul Bhargav, Dr Leila Soudah, Dr Ihsan Naimat, Dr Amr Seifeldin. Dr Pravin Potdar, Prof Dr Shilpa Sharma (AIIMS Delhi) and others have participated and shared their experiences and development.

Regenerative Medicine Innovation & Innovators webinar & award ceremony organised by Shri Prabhu Chandra Mishra, President & Dr Diana Mihai Vice President of organisation. Regenerative Medicine: Innovation & Innovators award is awarded by the International Association of Stemcell & Regenerative Medicine.

The IASRM Awards recognize outstanding contributions in Stem cell & Regenerative & Functional Medicine and are presented in the categories of "Basic Medical Research," "Clinical Medical Research," "Bench to Bedside developments" "Public Service," and "Special Achievement in Medical Science," and are widely recognized as the highest honors bestowed upon medical scientists by the global organization. President of IASRM Shri Prabhu Chandra Mishra said, " Regenerative Medicine will transform the healthcare and still developing science and required extensive training, research and awareness. It's time to think out of the box. IASRM is conducting various workshops, short term training and fellowship courses in stem cell, Regenerative Medicine, Cosmetic Gynaecology, Aesthetic Medicine and fertility management.

IASRM Vice President Dr Diana Mihai said our major focus is infertility indications with stem cells, Platelet Rich Plasma, Amniotic membrane and other minimally invasive procedures. Some of the key indications like Asherman Syndrome, Low AMH ovarian insufficiency, Premature Ovarian Failure and thin endometrium. Dr Osama Shawki from Egypt has also shared his experience of stemcell & PRP in endometrial disease. Dr Sharda Jain demonstrated a holistic approach to Anti-ageing & Dr Manjula Anagani discussed ovarian Rejuvenation.

Dr Red M Alinsod discussed Radiofrequency & Biologics in cosmetic Gynaecology and gynaecological disorders. Dr Shilpa Sharma presented on liver regeneration and many other advances discussed by other luminaries. Regenerative medicine is an inspiring and multifaceted new advancement in the world of clinical treatment. It aims for novel therapeutic approaches to replace or repair the original functionality of tissues, functional systems or even complete organs.

The field also consists of stem cell treatment and gene therapies, tissue engineering and materials science. Indications of Regenerative medicine can be range from wound healing and tissue transplantation to repairing damaged organs and even curing entire illnesses, such as cancers, genetic disorders and autoimmune diseases. Stem-cell and cellular therapies signify a major revolution in medicine. They also represent a revolution for patients, switching the aim from treatment to healing. While, for now, the majority of the innovation will get from chemical and biological compounds and molecules, expanding pipeline of stem-cell and gene therapies can be seen that will play a vital role in the pharmaceutical market in the coming future.

It can be seen from a human prospect, these new innovations and approaches are also very attractive from both a scientific and a commercial perspective. One of the flagship training course of IASRM is Fellowship in Stemcell & Regenerative Medicine which are highly scientific and contributes to advancing science and knowledge of doctors and scientists globally.

Mishra also added Our scientific board are focused to developing innovative procedures and processes for Anti-ageing and functional medicine. At IASRM, we never forget that we are here to accelerate stem cell research to patients with unmet medical needs.

