Left Menu

UK's Virgin Media O2 customers will not face roaming charges

Britain's Virgin Media O2 said on Monday it would not reintroduce roaming charges in Europe, unlike its three major rivals which are bringing back the fees following Brexit, winning praise from the prime minister.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:18 IST
UK's Virgin Media O2 customers will not face roaming charges
Virgin Media O2 Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Virgin Media O2 said on Monday it would not reintroduce roaming charges in Europe, unlike its three major rivals which are bringing back the fees following Brexit, winning praise from the prime minister. Roaming charges were abolished in the European Union in 2017, but the benefit was not protected in the Brexit agreement Britain signed with the bloc.

EE, Vodafone and Three have all announced they will re-impose charges for some customers this year. Virgin Media-02, jointly owned by Spain's Telefonica and U.S company Liberty Global, said its O2 and Virgin Media customers would be able to use data, calls and texts just as they would in the UK.

Its rivals typically plan to charge customers on newer contracts 2 pounds ($2.72) a day to roam in EU countries, unless they buy an add-on package available from some operators. Boris Johnson, the British prime minister who led the campaign for Brexit and agreed the divorce deal, said on Twitter that he welcomed the Virgin Media 02 decision.

Campaigners wanting to keep Britain in the world's biggest trading bloc had cited the removal of roaming fees as one of the benefits of membership in the run up to the referendum. ($1 = 0.7357 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022