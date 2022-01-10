NSRCEL selects seven healthcare startups for final-stage incubation programme

NSRCEL, the startup hub at IIM Bangalore, on Monday said it has selected seven early-stage healthcare startups for the final stage of the incubation programme to start their ''lab to market'' journey.

The seven healthcare startups -- MedPiper Technologies, Dial4242 Ambulance Services, Dockare, Daffodil Health, Onward Assist, MayaMD and NeuroLeap -- are currently undergoing a 9-month incubation programme. The programme is designed to support MVP (minimum viable product) to commercialisation stage ventures that have the potential to increase access and affordability of healthcare in India, NSRCEL said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Anand Sri Ganesh, COO, NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore said, ''The COVID-19 outbreak was a huge wakeup call for the Indian healthcare system, and emphasised the role of innovation to make healthcare available, accessible and affordable for the masses. As the first program at NSRCEL focused on a healthcare venture, we are excited to see the impact they create''.

NSRCEL said its structured incubation programme provides support to healthcare innovators and entrepreneurs through their 'lab to market' journey. With the NSRCEL healthcare incubation programme, both clinicians and hospitals can engage with startups and mentor and monitor the progress of those startups, which can contribute to their strategic objectives, it added.

''This is a first of its kind incubation program wherein the clinicians, technology, business, and healthcare industry experts together are nurturing the ventures for the first time in India in a big way,'' Prashanth R Reddy, Program Advisor Healthcare Incubation NSRCEL at IIM-Bangalore, said.

The ventures selected in this cohort are working in areas like oncology, neurology, mental health and HR tech for doctors, among others.

They will be engaged in domain-specific support through mentors, industry experts, and investors in the healthcare space during their incubation journey, NSRCEL said, adding it would facilitate networking and peer-learning sessions to explore synergies within and beyond the NSRCEL startup ecosystem.

