BikeWo ropes in Southern movie star Venkatesh Daggubati as strategic investor, lead brand ambassador

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad-based electric two-wheeler charging infra provider BikeWo on Monday said it has roped in Southern movie star Venkatesh Daggubati as a strategic investor besides appointing him as the lead brand ambassador.

This will be a long-term collaboration that will help the brand grow and scale in order to meet its ambitious target of installing 20,000 EV charging points across India by 2025, it said in a statement.

As part of the collaboration, Venkatesh Daggubati has now become a strategic investor in the company with an undisclosed amount of investment, and has also been appointed as BikeWo's lead brand ambassador, BikeWo said.

Following this association, BikeWo will look to expand its EV servicing and charging network across different states of India while leveraging Duggibati's personal brand and by collaborating with him for a series of marketing, outreach and brand promotion activities, it said.

BikeWo co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Vidhyasagar Reddy, ''We are delighted and proud to welcome the evergreen legend VenkateshDaggubati as Bikewo's investor and brand ambassador. Venkatesh's faith and trust in BikeWo are an inspiration for us, and going forward, we will be working closely with him on a number of strategic aspects.'' Moreover, his association with the brand marks a whole new chapter in BikeWo's commitment to serving two-wheeler service experiences, creating infrastructure for EV with battery swapping and charging points, and enabling entrepreneurship opportunities to BikeWo's ever-growing network of dealer-partners, Reddy added.

Daggubati said, ''I am elated to be a part of BikeWo's journey of making the EV bike sector more organised and providing a better user experience.'' He added that BikeWo is a brand that stands out in the EV space not only by laying infrastructure for EV 2W charging and servicing, but also by encouraging and creating entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, through its unique franchise network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

