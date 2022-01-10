RPF saved 47 lives on Mumbai train network on Central Railway in 2021

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the lives of 47 people on train network of Mumbai and its adjoining areas, including the suburban section, on the Central Railway in 2021 as part of its ''Mission Jeevan Rakshak'', the CR said on Monday.

According to a Central Railway (CR) release, out of these 47 instances (on suburban and non-suburban network) where the RPF saved passengers whose lives were in danger, 11 cases were reported from Kalyan station, followed by 10 at Dadar, 6 at Thane, 4 at LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) 3 at Panvel, 2 each at Kurla and Vadala Road, 1 each at Turbhe, Titwala, Roha, Kasara, Dombivli, Ghatkopar, Byculla, Diva and CSMT stations.

"Most of them were saved during boarding or de-boarding long-distance trains," the release stated.

In several instances, RPF personnel saved passengers even risking their own life, it said.

"The RPF faces diverse security challenges such as crime against passengers and railway properties, extremist violence, obstruction to train movement, rescuing missing children and seizing narcotics in trains and railway premises.

''Amidst all this they keep a close watch on the safety of passengers. RPF personnel keep a round the clock vigil in safeguarding not only railway properties but also saving lives of Mumbai rail commuters,'' release added.

