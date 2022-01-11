U.S. CDC tells Americans to avoid travel to Canada

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for Canada, telling Americans they should avoid travel to its northern neighbor. The CDC currently lists about 80 destinations worldwide at Level Four. It also raised Curaçao to Level Four on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)