Intrigue and Investments: The Unseen Moves Before U.S.-Israeli Action

An intriguing report surfaced highlighting an attempted major financial maneuver right before the U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran. According to the Financial Times, a broker for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sought to channel funds into prominent defense firms.

This planned investment targeted BlackRock's Defense Industrials Active ETF through Morgan Stanley but wasn't finalized since the fund was inaccessible to their clients. The revelation comes at a time of heightened scrutiny over financial moves preceding key policy decisions.

While BlackRock chose not to comment, and Morgan Stanley along with the Department of Defense remained silent on the matter, experts question whether details may have leaked, influencing transactions before the official political actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)