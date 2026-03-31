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Renaming America: Trump's Legacy in Infrastructure

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation to rename the Palm Beach International Airport after former President Donald Trump. The move is part of a series of initiatives to name infrastructures and programs after Trump. Formal procedures are required before official changes take effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 05:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 05:04 IST
Renaming America: Trump's Legacy in Infrastructure
Ron DeSantis

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has passed legislation to rename the Palm Beach International Airport in honor of former President Donald Trump. This decision marks the latest instance of a building or institution bearing Trump's name, reflecting a broader trend across the U.S.

The airport's renaming is contingent on official procedures, including a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) request for approval. The process entails updating navigation databases and modifying signage. Trump's relocation to Florida in 2019 has spurred several state initiatives in his name.

Efforts to associate Trump's legacy with national infrastructure continue, including a proposal to change the airport's code to DJT. Other developments include Trump's name on Navy warships, currency, and a series of commemorative coins, as political allies advance his brand across multiple sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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