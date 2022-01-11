Left Menu

Equity indices open flat amid mixed global cues

Equity indices on Tuesday opened flat amid mixed global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 09:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At 9.15 am, NSE Nifty was up by 0.23 per cent or 41.20 points at 18044.50, while BSE Sensex was up by 0.25 per cent or 152.11 points at 60547.74.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries and Britannia Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

