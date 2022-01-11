Heathrow hit by Omicron cancellations in December

Britain's biggest airport Heathrow handled 19.4 million passengers in 2021, less than one-quarter of pre-pandemic levels and lower than 2020 after Omicron sparked a run of cancellations in December.

The airport to the west of London said on Tuesday that at least 600,000 passengers canceled travel plans from Heathrow in December as new travel restrictions came into force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)