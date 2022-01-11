Left Menu

London stocks rebound, cybersecurity firm Darktrace soars on upbeat outlook

London's blue-chip index rose on Tuesday, as global equities paused after a recent sell-off on concerns about tighter monetary policies, while midcap stocks bounced off near three-week lows with cybersecurity firm Darktrace in the lead.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
London's blue-chip index rose on Tuesday, as global equities paused after a recent sell-off on concerns about tighter monetary policies, while midcap stocks bounced off near three-week lows with cybersecurity firm Darktrace in the lead. The internationally focussed FTSE 100 rose 0.6% by 0815 GMT, still lagging a 1% gain for its European peers such as the German DAX and France's CAC 40 that have been hit hard recently due to a bigger exposure to tech firms.

Electronic products distributor Electrocomponents rose 3.7% to the top of FTSE 100 after it forecast full-year profit ahead of estimates. Robert Walters rose 3.7% after the recruitment firm forecast annual profit to exceed current expectations, and posted higher net fees as it benefited from businesses ramping up hiring.

Leading gains on the mid-cap index, Darktrace surged 20.8% after it raised its full-year outlook for revenue and earnings margin following strong customer growth and retention in the first half of the year. The FTSE 250 index jumped 0.8%.

