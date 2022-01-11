Left Menu

Maha: Two Nagpur cops critically injured while trying to nab cattle smugglers

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-01-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 16:18 IST
Maha: Two Nagpur cops critically injured while trying to nab cattle smugglers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two policemen sustained serious injuries while trying to nab cattle smugglers in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday morning when police naik Jitendra Borkar (34) and constable Shivaji Nagare (31), both attached to Mauda police station, had gone to Vadoda village on a tip off that a Bolero was being used to smuggle cattle, Inspector Hemant Kumar Kharabe said.

''Borkar and Nagare went to the spot in a private car at around 5:30am and tried to overtake the Bolero, but the driver of the MUV rammed their car, which went and hit a roadside tree. While the cattle smugglers managed to flee, the two policemen were admitted in a critical condition in hospital,'' he said.

A case has been registered under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions and efforts were on to trace the multi-utility vehicle and nab the culprits, he informed.

