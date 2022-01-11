Left Menu

HomeLane concludes ESOP buyback worth Rs 27 cr

Tech-enabled interior design solutions provider HomeLane on Tuesday said it has concluded its Employee Stock Option Plan ESOP buyback worth Rs 27 crore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 16:57 IST
HomeLane concludes ESOP buyback worth Rs 27 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Tech-enabled interior design solutions provider HomeLane on Tuesday said it has concluded its Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) buyback worth Rs 27 crore. This is the second time ESOPs have been bought back by the company, and this round was initiated as part of its recent Series E investment led by IIFL AMC's Late Stage Tech Fund, OIJIF II (Oman India Joint Investment Fund) and Stride Ventures, the company said in a statement.

HomeLane provided liquidity to all those who held vested ESOPs, including active and former employees, it added. Former employees were offered 100 per cent liquidity while active employees had the option to exercise up to 35 per cent of their vested ESOPs. However, the active employees liquidated less than 50 per cent of their eligible ESOPs. “We are deeply humbled by the response of our team, with a majority of them deciding to stay vested in the company through only partial liquidation of their stock options.

“Our team's conviction and relentless efforts have powered HomeLane's exponential growth. We facilitated the ESOP buyback to acknowledge their enduring contribution…” HomeLane co-founders Srikanth Iyer and Tanuj Choudhry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022