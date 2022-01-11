Left Menu

True North exits analytics co Actify by selling stake to Voxco

This will enhance our experience management offering globally, Voxcos chief executive Sumit Aneja said.Funding for the acquisition came from Pivoton Capital, a current syndicate of Canadian and US private equity investors, as per the statement.True Norths chief digital officer Anand Narayan said it is exhilarating to see the Actify Data Labs growth since True North incubated the company in 2018.They started with espousing True Norths 3A Analytics, Algorithms and AI vision in investee companies and have grown to a company that has become a significant partner for many India-based data-driven organisations today, he added.

True North exits analytics co Actify by selling stake to Voxco
Homegrown private equity player True North on Tuesday said it has fully exited Actify Data Labs by selling stake to global omnichannel survey platform Voxco for an undisclosed sum.

The Bengaluru-headquartered Actify was incubated by True North in 2018 and pitches itself as an augmented intelligence player delivering rapid business impact using data science and data engineering capabilities.

The Actify platform will be a key element in strengthening Voxco's experience management offering. Using Actify's artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, companies can enhance revenue by driving loyalty and maximising customer lifetime value, according to a statement.

''Combining forces with Actify will create a perfect mix of capabilities to fuel the future of experiences for companies. This will enhance our experience management offering globally,'' Voxco's chief executive Sumit Aneja said.

Funding for the acquisition came from Pivoton Capital, a current syndicate of Canadian and US private equity investors, as per the statement.

True North's chief digital officer Anand Narayan said it is exhilarating to see the Actify Data Labs' growth since True North incubated the company in 2018.

''They started with espousing True North's 3A (Analytics, Algorithms and AI) vision in investee companies and have grown to a company that has become a significant partner for many India-based data-driven organisations today,'' he added.

