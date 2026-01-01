Left Menu

Food Delivery Giants Break Records Amid Gig Worker Protests on New Year's Eve

Food delivery platforms Swiggy, Zomato, and magicpin recorded high order volumes on New Year's Eve despite gig workers striking for better conditions. Over a million gig workers, with the number expected to rise by 2029, continue to be pivotal to India's food delivery industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:20 IST
Food Delivery Giants Break Records Amid Gig Worker Protests on New Year's Eve
  • Country:
  • India

On New Year's Eve, food delivery giants Swiggy, Zomato, and magicpin experienced unprecedented order volumes. Despite widespread strikes by gig workers demanding better compensation and conditions, operations for these companies were largely unhindered.

The Gig & Platform Service Workers Union reported participation from over 100,000 workers in the strike, but the estimated 12.7 million gig workforce in India indicates further growth, with projections to reach 23.5 million by 2029-30. During the celebrations, pizza and biryani emerged as the most ordered items, suggesting a diversified and robust consumer demand.

Industry leaders like Zomato's Deepinder Goyal emphasized the gig economy's significance in job creation, projecting long-term positive impacts on India's economy. Meanwhile, Swiggy noted a preference for dining out, with notable increases in cities like Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria Embraces the Euro: A New Chapter Unfolds in the Balkan Nation

Bulgaria Embraces the Euro: A New Chapter Unfolds in the Balkan Nation

 Bulgaria
2
NMDC's December Surge: Iron Ore Production and Sales Climb

NMDC's December Surge: Iron Ore Production and Sales Climb

 India
3
Tobacco Stocks Plummet Amid New Excise Duties and Health Cess

Tobacco Stocks Plummet Amid New Excise Duties and Health Cess

 India
4
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set to Revolutionize Rail Travel in India

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set to Revolutionize Rail Travel in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026