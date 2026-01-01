Food Delivery Giants Break Records Amid Gig Worker Protests on New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, food delivery giants Swiggy, Zomato, and magicpin experienced unprecedented order volumes. Despite widespread strikes by gig workers demanding better compensation and conditions, operations for these companies were largely unhindered.

The Gig & Platform Service Workers Union reported participation from over 100,000 workers in the strike, but the estimated 12.7 million gig workforce in India indicates further growth, with projections to reach 23.5 million by 2029-30. During the celebrations, pizza and biryani emerged as the most ordered items, suggesting a diversified and robust consumer demand.

Industry leaders like Zomato's Deepinder Goyal emphasized the gig economy's significance in job creation, projecting long-term positive impacts on India's economy. Meanwhile, Swiggy noted a preference for dining out, with notable increases in cities like Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

