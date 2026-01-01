Left Menu

Turmoil at Tezpur University: VC Sent on Leave Amidst Protests

Following prolonged protests for the ousting of Tezpur University's Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, the Education Ministry has asked him to proceed on leave. An enquiry panel has been formed to investigate the allegations against him, including fiscal irregularities and ecological concerns, with a report due in three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:21 IST
Tezpur University
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education has intervened in the ongoing unrest at Tezpur University, instructing Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh to take leave while an enquiry panel investigates multiple allegations against him.

Since mid-September, students and faculty have staged protests, including a 24-hour hunger strike to mark 100 days of unrest, demanding Singh's removal over irregularities and ecological issues.

An enquiry committee, led by Manipur University VC N Lokendra Singh, is set to examine the allegations, with results expected in three months. Meanwhile, Amrendra Kumar Das from IIT Guwahati has been appointed as Pro Vice Chancellor to stabilize academic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

