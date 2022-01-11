HomeLane concludes ESOP buyback worth Rs 27cr

Home interiors company HomeLane on Tuesday said it has concluded an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) buyback worth Rs 27 crore. This round was initiated as part of the company's recent series E investment of USD 50 million, led by IIFL AMC's Late Stage Tech Fund, OIJIF II (Oman India Joint Investment Fund) and Stride Ventures, a statement said.

This is the second time ESOPs have been bought back by the company, it added. Established in 2014, HomeLane has raised more than USD 104 million (Rs 765 crore) in funding over the last seven years.

HomeLane - which has over 1,400 employees - said it provided liquidity to all those who held vested ESOPs, including active and former employees. While the company did not specify the details of the number of participants in the ESOP buyback, it said, ''it is a significant number''.

HomeLane offers ESOPs to mid-senior and senior-level management as well as employees who have contributed significantly. ''Former employees were offered 100 per cent liquidity, while active employees had the option to exercise up to 35 per cent of their vested ESOPs. However, the active employees liquidated less than 50 per cent of their eligible ESOPs. This ESOP buyback has been a noteworthy feat for the company,'' the statement said.

HomeLane co-founder Srikanth Iyer said the team's conviction and relentless efforts have powered its exponential growth. ''We facilitated the ESOP buyback to acknowledge their enduring contribution. This is our way to express gratitude, by supporting them in their wealth creation journey,” HomeLane co-founder Tanuj Choudhry added.

