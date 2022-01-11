TN govt forms panels, directs collectors to implement SoP on conducting Jallikattu

Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday directed the district collectors to conduct Jallikattu events strictly in accordance with the standard operating procedures laid down for bulls and men and said a state-level committee will oversee the conduct of the traditional sport.

The state-level committee will enforce the government guidelines and SoP on COVID-19 safety precautions and also make sure no harm is meted out to the animals, the government said. Issuing a set of SoPs to be followed, an official release said a veterinary team from the Animal Husbandry department will examine all the participating bulls to make sure they are all native species. Animals which are tired, restless or made to intoxicate will not be allowed.

On Monday, the State government permitted the conduct of the popular, traditional bull-taming sport during the Pongal festival with stringent safety norms in place. The events held at Avaniapuram (on January 14), Palamedu (January 15) and Alanganallur in Madurai are the major attractions in the State. This time, the Alanganallur Jallikattu will be held on January 17 instead of 16th when a complete lockdown will be enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Also, officials from the health and family welfare department will screen the spectators to disallow those in inebriated condition, the release said. Separate medical teams and ambulances should be deployed for animals and humans, as per the release. Apart from deploying sufficient police force to ensure law and order during the sport, authorities should install surveillance cameras to prevent abuse of animals.

''The public works department must ensure and certify that an 8-foot-high double barricade is in place to separate spectators from the bulls. The Fire department must make sure that wells in the vicinity are closed. Those trained in animal rescue operations should be drafted for security,'' the release said. Further, the Jallikattu Festival Committee should obtain prior permission from the authorities to conduct the event. ''Therefore, all district Collectors, who head the panels at district level, are advised to conduct Jallikattu events in accordance with the SoP already issued,'' it said.

All coronavirus prevention restrictions imposed by the government must be complied with and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Jallikattu Ethics) Rules, 2017, should be followed. Revenue Divisional Officers should inspect the sporting sites and see that there is adequate spacing, it further stated.

The government had made it mandatory for both the bull owners who register their animals for the sport and the tamers, as well, to produce a fully vaccinated certificate and RT-PCR test negative report at least 48 hours before the event. The number of spectators has been restricted to 150 in open spaces or 50 percent of the seating capacity (whichever is less) for the Jallikattu 2022, as per the government order (GO) which mandated the spectators to produce fully vaccinated against COVID-19 certificate and RT-PCR negative report, two days before the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)