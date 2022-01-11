U.N. has not been able to confirm Monday air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 22:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United Nations has not been able to confirm reports of an air strike in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray on Monday that reportedly led to civilian casualties due to lack of communications in the area, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.
An air strike in Tigray on Monday killed at least 17 people, mostly women, and wounded dozens in the town of Mai Tsebri, two aid workers told Reuters, citing local authorities and eyewitnesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SPECIAL REPORT-In Ethiopia war, new abuse charges turn spotlight on Tigrayan former rulers
Ethiopia's Ejegayehu Taye, Berihu Aregawi break 5km world records in Barcelona
Impoverished Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5 bln to rebuild from war
U.S. cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program
Athletics-Ethiopians Aregawi, Taye smash 5km world records in Barcelona