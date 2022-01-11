Left Menu

U.N. has not been able to confirm Monday air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 22:47 IST
U.N. has not been able to confirm Monday air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray
The United Nations has not been able to confirm reports of an air strike in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray on Monday that reportedly led to civilian casualties due to lack of communications in the area, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

An air strike in Tigray on Monday killed at least 17 people, mostly women, and wounded dozens in the town of Mai Tsebri, two aid workers told Reuters, citing local authorities and eyewitnesses.

