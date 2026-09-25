Ethiopia’s Justice Paradox: Fast Courts Face Staffing, Digital and Access Gaps as Cases Rise

Ethiopia's justice system is processing cases at a strong rate, but a World Bank JUPITER assessment warns that the performance could become difficult to sustain without deeper institutional reforms. All levels of the federal courts report clearance rates above 95%, yet shortages of judges and administrative staff, limited digitalization, gaps in legal aid and an outdated legal framework continue to put pressure on the system. With 40% of Ethiopians facing a legal problem at least once in four years, improving justice delivery has implications far beyond the courts. It can affect businesses, investment, property rights, contracts and citizens' ability to access public institutions.

High Clearance Rates Hide a Growing Capacity Problem

The federal judiciary's headline numbers are encouraging, but they also mask significant capacity constraints. More than 30% of judge positions at the Federal First Instance Court and Federal High Court are vacant, while only 53% of judicial administrative positions at the Federal Supreme Court are occupied. The judiciary's budget is also less than 0.5% of the national budget.

For policymakers, this creates a sustainability challenge. High clearance rates cannot depend indefinitely on judges and court employees carrying excessive workloads. Ethiopia will need a comprehensive workforce assessment, recruitment of judges and support personnel, stronger professional training and a compensation structure capable of attracting and retaining qualified professionals.

Digitalization could ease some of that pressure. The federal courts do not yet have an integrated electronic case-management system capable of connecting court users, lawyers, judges and administrators. Existing digital initiatives remain limited, although 10 courtrooms at the Federal Supreme Court and two at the Federal High Court have technology supporting functions such as remote hearings, transcription and translation.

A national electronic case-management framework could eventually allow online filing, document submission, case tracking, electronic notifications and remote hearings. The report recommends piloting digital solutions before expanding them nationwide, particularly because connectivity and digital literacy differ substantially across Ethiopia.

Customary Justice Could Bring Courts Closer to Communities

Geography remains another major barrier. Federal courts are concentrated in Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa, increasing the importance of state courts and community-based justice institutions elsewhere.

Oromia illustrates the potential scale of customary justice. Its customary courts received more than 374,000 cases in the 2023/24 fiscal year, while caseloads increased by more than 100% in 2024/25. The Oromia cultural court system includes more than 30,000 elder judges. Four other regional states have recently formally recognized customary justice institutions.

For Ethiopia, expanding these systems could provide relatively inexpensive dispute resolution while reducing pressure on statutory courts. But expansion must be accompanied by safeguards to maintain fairness, quality and consistency.

The report recommends clearer referral arrangements between customary and statutory courts, judicial mapping to identify underserved locations, mobile courts and Community Justice Centers. Stronger legal aid is equally important, particularly for poorer and rural populations that may otherwise struggle to navigate either formal or customary institutions.

Legal Certainty Matters for Investment and Business Confidence

Justice reform also has economic implications. Businesses rely on predictable rules for contracts, commercial disputes, property rights and enforcement. Uncertainty over laws or lengthy dispute-resolution processes can increase transaction costs and make investment decisions more difficult.

One structural problem identified by the assessment is Ethiopia's fragmented legal framework. The Civil Procedure Code dates from 1965, while subsequent legislation, including Federal Courts Proclamation 1234/2021, has replaced or modified parts of the framework without comprehensive consolidation. This has created uncertainty about which provisions remain applicable.

For private-sector stakeholders, improving access to laws, regulations, court decisions and binding cassation decisions could make the business environment more predictable. Modernizing commercial dispute resolution and expanding Alternative Dispute Resolution could also help companies settle disputes without relying entirely on conventional court proceedings.

The report recommends strengthening court-annexed mediation, considering mandatory ADR for suitable categories of cases, improving mediation infrastructure and recruiting better-qualified mediators. Faster resolution could reduce legal costs and prevent business capital from remaining tied up in disputes.

Digital justice also creates opportunities for technology companies, cybersecurity providers, digital-payment services, legal-technology businesses and training providers. However, privacy, cybersecurity, electronic evidence and unequal internet connectivity will need clear regulatory safeguards.

A Reform Agenda for Government and Development Partners

For international development partners, the assessment suggests that judicial reform should not be treated as a collection of isolated projects. Technology, human resources, legal aid, mobile courts, training, legal information and institutional capacity are interconnected.

Some measures can deliver relatively quick improvements. The report classifies better physical accessibility of federal courts and greater availability of legal information as short-term, relatively low-resource interventions. Legal aid and ADR strengthening require moderate resources, while comprehensive judicial workforce development represents a longer-term and more resource-intensive commitment.

For government, sequencing will therefore be critical. Ethiopia can begin by filling critical staffing gaps, improving access to laws and decisions, strengthening legal aid and piloting digital services in high-volume courts. Successful models can then be expanded according to infrastructure, connectivity, demand and available financing.

The larger message is that Ethiopia already has important foundations: federal court clearance rates exceeding 95%, a substantial customary justice network and an emerging digital reform programme. The next stage is to make those strengths sustainable. Combining technology with skilled people, clearer laws, accessible legal assistance and stronger links between formal and customary institutions could turn justice reform into a wider development tool, supporting citizens while giving businesses and investors greater certainty in Ethiopia's economic environment.