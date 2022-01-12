U.S. assisting 'few dozen' citizens and families to depart Afghanistan -State Dept.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2022 02:16 IST
The United States is currently working with a few dozen U.S. citizens and their families in Afghanistan who have identified themselves as prepared to depart and have the necessary travel documents, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
