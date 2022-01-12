Left Menu

Passenger breaks into cockpit of American Airlines at Honduras airport

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 07:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 07:08 IST
A passenger broke into the cockpit of an American Airlines jet at an airport on Honduras as the plane was boarding for a flight to Miami, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. ABC reported that the man, who was not immediately identified, entered the cockpit and damaged flight controls before attempting to jump from a window.

The damaged aircraft was grounded at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, according to ABC, which reported that passengers were being boarded onto later flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

