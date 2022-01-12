Hong Kong leader warns of COVID-19 curbs' impact on goods supply

Hong Kong will soon feel the negative effects of tougher quarantine curbs on air crew, with cargo traffic and implicitly, the supply of goods into the city, set to drop, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told legislators on Wednesday.

Lam, speaking at the opening session of the Asian financial hub's new, "patriots-only" legislature, said Hong Kong already had the strictest measures against imported coronavirus infections and it was difficult to tighten them further.

