China shares rise as cooler inflation opens door to policy easing

Chinese shares rose on Wednesday as slower-than-expected December producer inflation made room for more monetary easing in the world's second-largest economy, with new energy vehicle makers advancing on data showing strong sales momentum. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.84% at 3,597.43.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-01-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 13:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.84% at 3,597.43. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1%, with the consumer staples sector up 1.06%, resources firms up 2.63% and industrial firms up 2.28%.

** China's producer prices rose slower than expected in December after government measures to contain high raw material prices, while consumer prices slowed as food prices fell. ** Analysts expect moderating factory-gate inflation to offer more room for loosening monetary policy, as authorities seek to stabilise growth.

** A sub-index tracking makers of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and their suppliers ended the day up 4.74%. ** New data on Monday showed NEV sales jumped 114% in December from a year earlier, continuing strong growth momentum despite falling auto sales overall.

** The real estate index was down 1.12% amid continued concerns over the ability of developers to service their debts. ** Property firms controlled by developers Shimao Group Holdings, Kaisa Group Holdings and Greenland Group have been named and shamed in a list of Chinese companies "consistently overdue" on commercial paper payments.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.33% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.635%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was 1.43% firmer, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.92%.

** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3652 per U.S. dollar, 0.13% firmer than the previous close of 6.3733.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

