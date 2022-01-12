Auxilo initiates its CSR activity in Education, touches lives of students and teachers across the country

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auxilo Finserve Pvt Ltd, India's fastest growing education ecosystem NBFC, recently launched 'Edevate- an Auxilo CSR Initiative' with an aim to carry on with its commitment to social and economic development of the underprivileged. The company will champion all its philanthropic activities under Edevate that promises to make a positive impact on people's lives and contribute to Nation's development.

To commemorate the launch, the company embarked on two of its social projects in education Auxilo's Edevate Scholarship and Auxilo's Education Infrastructure Upliftment Program under Edevate. The company's CSR aims to build and execute unique projects that are driven through societal science and economic empathy to alleviate lives and fuel more aspirations. Its objective this year is to engage with NGOs that are small in size but are engaged in deeper and meaningful projects, where the company's CSR corpus shall have a higher impact.

The Auxilo's Edevate Scholarship Program will touch the lives of 22 students and this program will be implemented in collaboration with Buddy4Study, India's biggest scholarship program. Auxilo's Education Infrastructure Upliftment Program aims to provide teacher training facilities that would be beneficial for teachers as well as differently abled students. This project will be a joint effort of Auxilo and Bijapur Integrated Rural Development Society NGO (BIRDS). Speaking about the CSR initiative, Neeraj Saxena, Managing Director and CEO of Auxilo Finserve Pvt Ltd, said, ''In its first year, we wanted to create something meaningful, purposeful, and most importantly impactful to the lives it would touch. We started off our CSR activity in Education as we believe 'Education is truly the biggest Elevation.' Sharing more inputs on the projects, he further, said, ''The Scholarship program will provide financial assistance to 22 Covid-19 affected students who have lost one of the parents or both, earning members or whose family members have lost their employment in Covid-19 pandemic. Education Infrastructure Upliftment Program will fund the school's basic development needs like teacher's training and teaching material cost. Our future endeavours include plans to set up a dedicated CSR team, Auxilo programmed Scholarship fund, Donor programs for underprivileged and Mentorships from existing student alumni.'' Started in October 2017, Auxilo Finserve is a registered NBFC with RBI providing education loans to Indian students and education Institution loans. It has successfully fulfilled the aspiration of over 2900 students coming from all over the country by providing them with tailor-made education loans and who are now studying in 700+ universities spread across in 20 countries. The company has funded around 130+ private unaided schools, thereby, positively impacting over 1.25 lakh students.

The company has been featured in The CEO Story as 'The Top 10 Financial Service Providers in India 2020', SiliconIndia Startup City as 'Best Startups to Work for Mumbai 2020', Business Connect for being recognized as 'The 25 most recommended Banking and Financial Solution Providers in 2020' and Higher Education Digest for 'Most preferred Education Loan Provider 2019'.

About Auxilo Finserve Pvt Ltd Auxilo Finserve is a registered NBFC with Reserve Bank of India providing education loans to Indian students and education Institution loans. Today, they are a team of over 200 individuals that are enthusiastically and energetically driving these goals across Student Education Loans as well as Education Sector loans.

Vision To be a fair, valued and profitable institution with a healthy portfolio of happy customers.

The company has branches at Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

About Edevate Edevate is Auxilo's CSR Initiative. Edevate has derived its name from Auxilo's slogan ''Education is Elevation''. Auxilo's Edevate Scholarship and Auxilo's Education Infrastructure Upliftment Program are the two philanthropic activities that would be carried out under Edevate. Vision: To build a sustainable and Purposeful Social Impact as a corporate citizen in the society.

