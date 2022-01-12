LetsVenture announces partnership with MeitY Startup Hub

Early-stage investment platform LetsVenture on Wednesday said it has partnered with MeitY Startup Hub, established as an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The partnership comes at the backdrop of MeitY Startup Hub's mission to build a conducive innovation and start-up ecosystem and pave the way towards a strong economy built on the twin engines of innovation and technological advancement, according to a statement.

''We are hopeful that this partnership will spur the next wave of leading global tech companies built in India and catering to the global markets.

''We would like to thank MeitY for this opportunity and we look forward to unlocking an exciting chapter in India’s ascendancy to global technology supremacy,'' said Shanti Mohan, co-founder and CEO of LetsVenture.

MeitY Startup Hub and LetsVenture will launch a sustainable and scalable programme to build the angel investor ecosystem in India by creating workshops and training programmes to attract traditional business people to become start-up investors. LetsVenture will also provide access to the global market through its affiliates.

''The Indian start-up ecosystem that witnessed an avalanche of unicorns and IPOs this year has placed India firmly on the global innovation map.

''This collaboration is envisaged to act as a catalyst to accelerate the growth of the technology start-up ecosystem by streamlining the funding and investment landscape by leaps and bounds in due course,'' said A K Garg, senior director of MeitY.

Jitendra Vijay, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub, said, ''The year 2021, touted as an exhilarating year for the start-up ecosystem, has also witnessed unprecedented investments. We are delighted at this collaboration as it will enhance the infusion of domestic investments in the early-stage Indian start-ups.'' LetsVenture will also support investments in the MeitY Startup Hub ecosystem that will help in strengthening the investment outlay for Indian tech start-ups with opportunities to pitch their solutions in domestic and global markets.

