Nalco successfully puts into operation all 960 pots at smelter plant in Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:24 IST
Nalco successfully puts into operation all 960 pots at smelter plant in Odisha
  Country:
  India

State-owned Nalco on Wednesday said it has successfully put into operation all the 960 pots at its existing smelter plant located in Angul, Odisha.

Nalco Chairman and Managing Director Sridhar Patra formally operationalised the 960th pot by virtually switching on the pot from the company's corporate office in Bhubaneswar, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

''National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco), the navratna CPSE...has achieved yet another milestone in aluminium smelting,'' it said.

In course of its journey of the past 41 years, the company finally achieved operation of 100 per cent of pots in the aluminium smelter plant.

Calling it a breakthrough moment, CMD congratulated team Nalco for making untiring efforts in difficult times to make this dream come true.

He complimented all stakeholders for their support that has helped NALCO move from strength to strength and wished further success to the company with 100 per cent operationalisation of all potlines.

Patra attributed the success to the strategic planning and initiatives of management as well as the strong discipline, determination and dedication of employees and workmen.

