Scindia holds meet with airlines chiefs on increasing wide-body planes, resolving regulatory issues

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday held a meeting with the chiefs of Indian carriers on various issues, including increasing the number of wide-body planes and resolving regulatory concerns.

Wide-body planes like A350 have bigger fuel tanks, larger seating capacity and they can travel to longer distances as compared to narrow-body aircraft like A320.

Scindia said on Twitter, ''Held a detailed discussion with the airlines advisory group on issues ranging from increasing wide-body aircraft fleet and making India an international hub to aircraft leasing, alongside regulatory issues.

''We're committed towards nursing the sector back to health and re-injecting growth,'' he added.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh and chiefs of other airlines were present in the virtual meeting with Scindia.

