Airport slots should be given to other airlines if not used by existing operator - Wizz Air

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:27 IST
Airport slots should be made available to other airlines if existing operators are not capable of utilising them, Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi told Reuters on Thursday in Dubai.

"Why are they protected for the benefit of legacy carriers," he said, speaking about airport slots.

"This is a way of distorting the market further by allowing access to certain airlines at the detriment to others who could actually do more there, more efficiently," he added. (Reporting Alexander Cornwell; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by David Evans)

