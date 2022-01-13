Armenia expects diplomatic relations, open borders with Turkey after talks -TASS

Armenia expects to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey and to open borders between the two countries as a result of dialogue, Russia's TASS news agency cited Armenia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

The countries appointed special envoys to normalise relations last year, seeking to repair ties after years of animosity. The two envoys will hold the first round of talks in Moscow on Friday and flights between Istanbul and Yerevan are set to start in early February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)