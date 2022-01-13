Left Menu

SBI raises USD 300 mn of Regulation S Formosa bonds

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 20:00 IST
SBI raises USD 300 mn of Regulation S Formosa bonds
  • Country:
  • India

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it has raised USD 300 million from Regulation S Formosa bonds offering a coupon of 2.49 per cent.

Formosa bond is a bond issued in Taiwan.

SBI, through its London branch, raised USD 300 million in 5-year money, which was benchmarked against the 5-year US Treasury. It was priced at a spread of 100 basis points (bps) over the benchmark, according to a statement.

The bonds will be listed on Taipei Exchange (TPEx), Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd (SGX-ST) and India International Exchange IFSC Ltd (India INX), the statement said.

The bank said this is the first public Formosa USD bond issued by an Indian scheduled commercial bank with a 15 per cent allocation to Taiwanese investors.

The lender added that the transaction received an overwhelming response and saw strong interest from investors across geographies.

A wide range of investors such as supranational agencies, assets managers, private bankers and financial institutions have invested in the issue.

On the back of strong demand, the price guidance was revised from T+130 bps area to T+100 bps, the statement said.

''The successful Formosa issuance demonstrates the strong investor base SBI has created for itself in offshore capital markets allowing it to venture in new markets and efficiently raise funds from the world's leading fixed-income investors,'' the lender's Managing Director Ashwini Kumar Tewari said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022