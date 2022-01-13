Left Menu

White House adviser says data show slowdown in producer price increase in Dec

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 20:54 IST
White House adviser says data show slowdown in producer price increase in Dec
The producer price index data showed a slowdown in the producer price increase in December, relative to the month before, White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse said on Thursday.

"Monthly inflation results are always volatile, and this report was driven in large part by a reduction in highly volatile energy and food prices, but also reflects potential improvement in prices for supply-chain related goods and services", Rouse said in a statement released by the White House.

"We continue to face challenges driven by supply chain disruptions around the world," Rouse added. (Reporting By Paul Grant and Kanishka Singh)

