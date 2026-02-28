Left Menu

Storm Over AI: Anthropic and the US Government Clash on Military Use

The Trump administration has barred US agencies from using Anthropic's AI technology, citing national security concerns after the company refused unrestricted military access. The dispute, involving AI deployment in high-stakes scenarios, has drawn broad attention, notably benefiting Anthropic's rivals like Elon Musk's Grok chatbot.

The Trump administration has unleashed a storm in the tech world by directing all US agencies to discontinue the use of Anthropic's AI technology. The government's decision stems from the company's refusal to allow the military unrestricted access, citing national security risks.

The rift has evoked polarized responses, with CEO Dario Amodei upholding his company's stance on safeguarding AI applications from potential misuse. Despite risking government contracts, Anthropic's position has garnered support from industry leaders, including Sam Altman of OpenAI.

This row has implications beyond Anthropic, with ripples impacting Silicon Valley's AI landscape. The Pentagon may now favor competitors like Elon Musk's Grok, sparking concerns among AI experts about national security decision-making being swayed by political motives.

