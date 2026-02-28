Anthropic's Standoff: A Battle with the Department of War

Anthropic is challenging the Department of War's stance on tech-related issues, particularly the integration of AI in weapons systems. The company asserts that current AI models lack the reliability necessary for autonomous military applications.

Negotiations between Anthropic and the Department of War continue, though Anthropic claims it has yet to receive direct communication from government officials regarding their discussions. The company's firm stance against fully autonomous weaponry and mass domestic surveillance remains unchanged, despite governmental pressure.

Anthropic warns of legal action against any designation that poses a risk to their supply chain, underlining that intimidation will not deter their position. They believe that yielding would set a dangerous precedent for U.S. companies negotiating with the government.