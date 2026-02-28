Argentina Senate Approves Controversial Labor Reform

In a significant legislative decision, Argentina's Senate has voted in favor of a labor reform bill proposed by President Javier Milei. This move grants the bill its final approval, marking a notable triumph for the current administration.

The reform passed with 42 votes supporting it, 28 opposing, and two abstentions. The government maintains that this bill will enhance investor confidence and stimulate the creation of formal employment opportunities.

However, the decision has faced criticism from labor unions, who argue that the reform undercuts labor protections, particularly concerning the right to strike, signaling potential ongoing disputes in the labor sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)