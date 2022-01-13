Jaishankar welcomes launch of India-UK FTA negotiations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan and welcomed the launch of negotiations for the proposed India-UK free-trade agreement (FTA).

India and the UK on Thursday formally launched negotiations for the proposed FTA which is expected to help double bilateral trade to over USD 100 billion by 2030 and boost economic ties between the two countries.

It was launched by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the UK Secretary of State for International Trade. Jaishankar also met Trevelyan and discussed ''natural complementarities''.

''Glad to meet UK Secretary of State for International Trade @annietrev. Welcomed the launch of FTA negotiations. Good discussion on our natural complementarities,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''New India and Global Britain can make a bigger difference working together,'' he said.

