Left Menu

Jaishankar welcomes launch of India-UK FTA negotiations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan and welcomed the launch of negotiations for the proposed India-UK free-trade agreement FTA.India and the UK on Thursday formally launched negotiations for the proposed FTA which is expected to help double bilateral trade to over USD 100 billion by 2030 and boost economic ties between the two countries.It was launched by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the UK Secretary of State for International Trade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:25 IST
Jaishankar welcomes launch of India-UK FTA negotiations
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan and welcomed the launch of negotiations for the proposed India-UK free-trade agreement (FTA).

India and the UK on Thursday formally launched negotiations for the proposed FTA which is expected to help double bilateral trade to over USD 100 billion by 2030 and boost economic ties between the two countries.

It was launched by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the UK Secretary of State for International Trade. Jaishankar also met Trevelyan and discussed ''natural complementarities''.

''Glad to meet UK Secretary of State for International Trade @annietrev. Welcomed the launch of FTA negotiations. Good discussion on our natural complementarities,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''New India and Global Britain can make a bigger difference working together,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022