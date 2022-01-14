Left Menu

Seven persons killed in Karnataka road mishap

PTI | Davangere | Updated: 14-01-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 11:32 IST
Seven persons were killed after the car they were traveling in rammed into a road divider near Kananakatte village in Jagaluru Taluka early on Friday, police said.

The victims were traveling to Hosapete from Bengaluru when the mishap happened on the National Highway 50, about 60 km from this district headquarters town.

Six of them were killed on the spot, and another succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital.

They reportedly hailed from the Yadgir district.

