Passenger vehicle sales in India dip 13 pc in December: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined 13 per cent to 2,19,421 units last month, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday.

Passenger vehicle sales in December 2020 stood at 2,52,998 units.

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales also fell 11 per cent to 10,06,062 units, compared to 11,27,917 vehicles in December 2020.

Motorcycle sales declined 2 per cent to 7,26,587 units as against 7,44,237 units in December 2020. Scooter sales were also down 24 per cent at 2,46,080 units from 3,23,757 vehicles a year ago.

In October-December period of this fiscal year, passenger vehicle sales declined 15 per cent to 7,61,124 units from 8,97,908 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler sales during December quarter dropped 25 per cent to 35,98,299 units as compared to 47,82,110 units in the same period a year ago.

However, commercial vehicle sales saw marginal increase at 1,94,712 units in the quarter under review against 1,93,034 units in October-December 2020. Vehicle sales across categories during the third quarter declined year-on-year by 22 per cent to 46,36,549 units from 59,46,283 units.

