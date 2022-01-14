Left Menu

NXTDIGITAL completes sale of land parcel at Hyderabad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 19:54 IST
NXTDIGITAL completes sale of land parcel at Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Hinduja Group's headend-in-the-sky platform NXTDIGITAL Ltd (NDL) on Friday said it has completed a Rs 69.30-crore transaction for the sale of a land parcel held by it in Hyderabad.

The sale agreement was signed and registered with the appropriate authorities in Hyderabad on Thursday and the balance consideration was received, NDL said in a regulatory filing.

The money is being utilised to further reduce debt in line with its debt reduction plans, it added.

''The total consideration for the sale of the land parcel is Rs. 69.30 crore,'' said NDL.

NDL's debt has already been reduced by Rs 260 crore, pursuant to the recently concluded rights issue, and the money raised through the land sale will reduce it further.

''With the above two steps, the debt-to-equity ratio of the company has dropped to approximately 1.5 times. The company has realised a profit of about Rs 45 crore on the transaction,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022