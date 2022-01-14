Left Menu

J-K highway to reopen for one-way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Saturday

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will reopen for one-way traffic on Saturday after remaining closed for the past three days owing to heavy snowfall and landslides in Ramban district, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-01-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 23:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will reopen for one-way traffic on Saturday after remaining closed for the past three days owing to heavy snowfall and landslides in Ramban district, officials said.

One-way traffic will be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar after the arterial road is cleared of debris from landslides at various places, Traffic Inspector Rakesh Kumar said.

He said that traffic has been allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar from 9 am to 1 pm for only light motor vehicles (LMVs). ''No vehicles will be allowed before and after the timings from Nagrota in Jammu, strictly. There will no traffic from Srinagar to Jammu tomorrow'', Kumar said.

The highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was closed for traffic on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after it was opened after a two-day closure following heavy snowfall and multiple landslides between Chanderkote and Ramsu.

Many truckers, who were stranded on the highway for the past several days, blamed traffic management authorities for not allowing them to move on, causing them huge financial losses as perishable goods they were carrying have been damaged.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Monday after remaining closed for the past three days owing to heavy snowfall and multiple landslides in Ramban district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

