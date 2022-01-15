Left Menu

All aspects related to Bengal train accident will be probed: Railway Board Chairman

Another 10 long-distance trains were diverted through alternative routes.Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had on Friday said preliminary findings suggest there was some issue with the equipment of the locomotive that could have caused the accident. Vaishnaw said the actual reason would be ascertained only after dismantling the engines equipment.The root cause behind the accident will soon come out.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 15-01-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 14:22 IST
All aspects related to Bengal train accident will be probed: Railway Board Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Board Chairman V K Tripathi Saturday inspected the site where the Bikaner-Guwahati Express had derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district and said all aspects related to the accident will be thoroughly investigated. At least nine people were killed and 36 injured after 12 coaches of the train went off the rails on Thursday, near Domohani in Alipurduar subdivision of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). “Work is underway to clear the railway tracks at the accident spot and it will be complete soon. All angles in connection with the unfortunate mishap will be probed,” Tripathi told reporters.

Several intercity and DEMU trains had been cancelled on the affected route on Friday, while a couple were short-terminated or short-originated. Another 10 long-distance trains were diverted through alternative routes.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had on Friday said preliminary findings suggest there was ''some issue'' with the equipment of the locomotive that could have caused the accident. Vaishnaw said the actual reason would be ascertained only after dismantling the engine's equipment.

''The root cause (behind the accident) will soon come out. The Commission of Railway Safety is conducting an inquiry,” he had told reporters after visiting the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022