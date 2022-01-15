Police strictly enforcing weekend curfew

Left Menu

Mangaluru, Jan 15 PTI The weekend curfew imposed by the Karnataka government from Friday night to Monday morning in view of the spread of Covid-19 is being strictly enforced by the police in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada DK and Udupi.The two coastal districts on Friday reported 1,136 new Covid-19 cases. Those violating curfew norms are being penalised by the police in all places.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-01-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 15:35 IST
The weekend curfew imposed by the Karnataka government from Friday night to Monday morning in view of the spread of Covid-19 is being strictly enforced by the police in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi.

The two coastal districts on Friday reported 1,136 new Covid-19 cases. While DK recorded 639 cases, Udupi saw 497.

Police personnel are on strict vigil to ensure that vehicles and people are not moving unnecessarily on the roads.

Barricades have been erected at various places. Most of the roads are deserted, while a few buses are operating with a small number of passengers. Those violating curfew norms are being penalised by the police in all places.

