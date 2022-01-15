Left Menu

Delhi records power demand of 5,104 MW, higher than last winter's peak

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 19:46 IST
Amid plummeting temperatures, Delhi's peak power demand soared to 5,104 MW on Friday night and crossed the high of last year's winter, discom officials said on Saturday.

The peak power demand in the winter of 2021 was 5,021 MW.

The peak power demand reached 5,104 MW at 10.29 PM on Friday, State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data showed.

BSES discoms, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, successfully met this season's highest peak winter power demand of 2,140 MW and 1,114 MW in their respective areas on January 14, a BSES spokesperson said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) met the record peak power demand of 1,606 MW without any network constraint and power outage as Delhi witnesses a cold wave, a company spokesperson said.

The highest peak power demand recorded in December 2021 was 4,685 MW. It was recorded on December 31, 2021, the officials said.

At 4,685 MW, Delhi's peak power demand for December last year had surpassed that of December 2020, when it was 4,671 MW, they said.

