Jayant Patil invites Musk to set up Tesla manufacturing unit in Maha

Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil on Sunday invited Elon Musk, the CEO of US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, to set up a production unit in the state, assuring him of all necessary help.

After Musk tweeted about ''challenges with the government'' in connection with his firm's plans to launch its products in India, Patil responded on the micro-blogging site and said,''Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.” Patil's offer comes two days after Telangana minister K T Rama Rao invited Musk to set up shop in his state. Last year, Tesla had sought a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The Union heavy industries ministry had asked the electric car major to first start manufacturing EVs in India before tax concessions could be considered. The electric car major had requested the Union government to standardise the tariff on electric cars to 40 per cent, irrespective of Customs value, and withdraw the social welfare surcharge of 10 per cent on such vehicles.

