Sharad Pawar takes metro rail ride in upcoming project in Pune

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday inspected the work of the metro rail project for the PCMC-Swargate corridor here in Maharashtra, Metro Rail authorities said. In a trial run, Pawar travelled in the metro rail to and fro Phugewadi and Pimpri Chinchwad metro stations, a distance of around 7 km on one side.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-01-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 15:01 IST
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday inspected the work of the metro rail project for the PCMC-Swargate corridor here in Maharashtra, Metro Rail authorities said.

In a trial run, Pawar travelled in the metro rail to and fro Phugewadi and Pimpri Chinchwad metro stations, a distance of around 7 km on one side. ''Pawar ji was apprised about the project by Metro Rail authorities at the Phugewadi metro station, where he was given information about various features at the station. He traveled from Phugewadi to the PCMC station and back again to Phugewadi along with Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd,'' said a Metro Rail official.

Maha Metro is developing two metro lines in Pune. The 16 km-long PCMC-Swargate corridor will have 14 metro stations when completed. The official said that the Phugewadi-Pimpri Chinchwad stretch will be made operational on priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

