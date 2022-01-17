Left Menu

HDFC Bank shares dip 1.53 per cent after Q3 results

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Share price of HDFC Bank dropped by over one-and-a-half per cent on Monday after the company announced its third quarter results for the current financial year. HDFC Bank share closed at Rs 1521.55 at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday, which is 1.53 per cent lower from its previous session's close at Rs 1545.25.

The company's share dropped to a low of Rs 1519.65 in the intra-day trade. HDFC Bank announced its third quarter results on Saturday. It is the first Indian bank to announce its financial results for the October-December 2021 quarter.

HDFC Bank has posted a net profit of Rs 10,342.2 crore for the third quarter of 2021-22, posting an increase of 18.1 per cent over the corresponding quarter of last year. HDFC Bank net revenues, net interest income plus other income, increased by 12.1 per cent to Rs 26,627 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from Rs 23,760.8 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year. (ANI)

